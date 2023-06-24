Hamilton and Shakira rumours persist as CARIBBEAN GETAWAY reported

Dan McCarthy

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira are reportedly planning a Caribbean holiday together, as rumours of their budding romance continue.

The seven-time world champion is currently fourth in the drivers' championship and hoping to break a winless drought that stretches back to the 2021 season.

His personal life might be serving as a distraction however, with persistent rumours that he is currently in a relationship with pop icon Shakira.

The two were spotted together on a yacht at the Miami Grand Prix in May and stories have continued cropping up ever since.

Romantic trip

Mercedes dropped a not-too-subtle hint on their social media while current champion Max Verstappen seems to be keenly invested in the action after liking a photo of her from the Spanish Grand Prix.

Now, new developments indicate the pair are happy together and are planning to go on holiday to the Caribbean.

Shakira seen with Tom Cruise. Sadly, this led to "love-triangle" speculation

Spanish journalist Jordi Martin, who claims to be close to the Colombian superstar, says the new couple are excited with what the future holds.

“Hamilton and Shakira are planning to go on holiday together and I already know the destination,” Martin said on TV show Amor y Fuego.

"It’s a Caribbean country, a short trip of about an hour. I have people who are close to Shakira and they have been meeting this week and she has told them that she is excited and happy.”

Martin did however stress that the duo are hoping to “take the relationship slow”.

Shakira is moving on from another sports star after splitting up with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique in 2022 while Hamilton used to be with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger.

