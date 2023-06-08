Verstappen adds FUEL to Hamilton and Shakira fire with Instagram activity

Joe Ellis

Shakira has been the talk of the Formula 1 paddock in recent weeks ever since she and Lewis Hamilton were spotted together after the Miami Grand Prix.

The Colombian singer attended the race at Hard Rock Stadium and then met up with the Mercedes driver on a boat.

Ever since then, the rumour mill has been in overdrive over the possibility that the duo could be dating after Shakira split with her long-term partner Gerard Pique, formerly of FC Barcelona.

And now Hamilton's biggest rival in F1, Max Verstappen, has added fuel to the fire with his escapades on Instagram.

Liked and followed

Shakira posted on her Instagram a picture of her at the recent Spanish Grand Prix, near the same city in which her ex-partner resides.

Verstappen saw this and naturally clicked the like button before becoming one of the 87 million people to have followed her.

Red Bull Racing's official Instagram page also liked the post, as did 4.2 million other people, but Hamilton, notably, did not.

The seven-time world champion has not answered any questions regarding himself and the megastar singer but some rumours could suggest that her presence at two of the last three F1 races is no coincidence.

