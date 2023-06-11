Mercedes FUEL Hamilton and Shakira rumours with Tom Cruise post

Matthew Hobkinson

As Mercedes took to social media to post pictures of famous celebrities that have supported the Silver Arrows during various races this season, a photo of Tom Cruise next to Shakira stood out.

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly in the 'early stages' of dating pop star Shakira. The pair have been seen together on multiple occasions this year, including a boat ride after the Miami Grand Prix and then again at dinner following Hamilton's podium in Barcelona.

A recent report from the Mirror states that Cruise held an interest in Shakira before the Mercedes driver 'moved in'.

They claim that the Hollywood A-lister was 'flirting' with Shakira prior to her involvement with Hamilton and that the pair had 'incredible chemistry'.

And Mercedes haven now seemingly stoked fuel on the fire, after they shared a picture of Cruise and Shakira next to one another ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

The Mission Impossible star has been pictured on numerous occasions alongside Hamilton, with the actor even labelling the F1 star as a "great friend" of his.

This could make things awkward between the pair, with Hamilton and Cruise possibly holding a love interest in the same person.

Neither Hamilton, Shakira, Cruise or their representatives have responded to the latest gossip.

