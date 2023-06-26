Record-equalling Verstappen race suit to be SOLD in charity auction

Joe Ellis

Max Verstappen is selling his race-winning fire suit from the Canadian Grand Prix in a charity auction.

The Dutchman equalled Ayrton Senna's record of 41 wins in F1 in Montreal as he led every single lap to take his consecutive tally to 224 since he took the lead of the Miami GP.

The race suit is set to go under the hammer on the F1 Authentics website and ends on 8 July, with the current highest bid at £6,300.

Not only will the eventual winner claim the race suit, but they will also be invited to the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes to meet Verstappen himself when they collect their lot.

Max Verstappen mastered all different conditions and challenges to take victory in Canada

Wings for Life

The money raised from the auction will go to Red Bull's associate charity Wings for Life which has already raised millions of pounds over the years.

A large focus of the charity is to raise funds for spinal cord injury research with the 'Wings for Life World Run' occurring every year.

More than a million people around the world take part in running as far as they wish and help to raise money with the aid of Red Bull representatives.

Since the run's inception in 2014, over 40 million euros have been raised with the next run scheduled for 5 May 2024.

