Kravitz names the ONLY F1 driver to support W Series

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz says Lewis Hamilton was the only current F1 star to take an interest in the W Series after it officially went into administration last week.

The series, founded in order to give extra chances to women and girls in motorsport, fell by the wayside after three seasons of racing starting from 2019.

It failed to secure sponsorship funding to run for the 2023 season and therefore was unable to go ahead this season.

Now, it has officially folded and Kravitz spoke about its demise on the Sky Sports F1 podcast alongside journalist Claire Cottingham.

"Lewis was to my certain knowledge the only driver who bothered to come down to the W Series paddock," Kravitz told the podcast.

"He went down. He did," confirmed Cottingham.

Jamie Chadwick was the title winner in all three W Series seasons

Kravitz continued: "I asked him on Friday what he felt still needed to be done and he was looking at companies coming in. I don't think W Series fell short by tens of millions of pounds.

"In the grand scheme of F1 sponsorships and the amount of money going around. It wouldn't have been much for one of the sponsors to throw it a lifeline."

In its place is the all-new women-only F1 Academy series which is funded directly from the FIA rather than by external sponsorship forces.

Spanish driver Marta Garcia currently leads the inaugural championship after winning three of the first nine races.

