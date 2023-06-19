Hamilton gives SUPPORT for ex-rival as he reveals backing for 'important' racing series

Lauren Sneath

Lewis Hamilton has shown his support for the W Series, saying that it is ‘really important’ to support it as well as backing Susie Wolff and her endeavours with women’s motorsport.

The seven-time world champion, who has known Wolff since their karting days, said he likes to watch the W Series from the pit wall and meet the drivers in the paddock.

Wolff is the managing director of the new all-women F1 Academy Series, which is funded by the FIA. Unfortunately, the W Series – which was funded by external sponsors – has failed to secure funding for another season.

This news came as a disappointment to fans and drivers, who had enjoyed the much-needed spotlight that the series brought to young female racers.

Hamilton’s backing

Hamilton said he wanted the drivers in the series to know they are ‘being watched and being heard’.

He told Sky Sports F1: “ I really enjoyed watching the W Series when I was in Austin, I think it was last year, but I like to go on the pit wall and watch them.

“I thought that it was really important to go down to the paddock and get to meet them. I don't get time a lot through the weekend to go down and visit GP 2, [which is] from where I came from."

Susie Wolff used to race, and now runs the F1 Academy

He added: “But for me it was just important to go and encourage them, let them know that they are being seen, they are being watched and being heard.

“I think it's amazing what Susie and her group are doing. I've raced with Susie for, I raced with her since karting.

“And she has such a great career, but she's got such a great voice and, um, so encouraged by the work she's doing.”

