Chadwick joins Andretti in Indy NXT

Williams has confirmed that three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will race in the United States with Andretti Autosport in 2023.

The Williams Academy driver will compete in the Indy NXT by Firestone Series, formerly known as Indy Lights, next year after securing her third W Series crown in a curtailed campaign this term.

Chadwick will be the first female driver to race full-time in the category in 13 years.

“I’m really happy to be stepping up into Indy NXT next year," said Chadwick.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to be able to get a lot of seat time and continue my development.

"Racing for a team like Andretti is going to be an amazing experience and I’m really looking forward to racing in the United States.

"A massive thank you to Williams for the support they’ve given me on my journey since joining the Academy in 2019."

The 24-year-old won't be severing ties with Williams, however, with the team committed to supporting her in this venture.

“We’re very excited to see Jamie embark on a new chapter in Indy NXT," added Williams sporting director, Sven Smeets.

"Throughout this year Jamie displayed an incredible level of skill and determination to claim her third W Series title. We look forward to supporting Jamie with her challenge stateside.”

Andretti reveal Chadwick excitement

Chadwick will compete in the number 28 DHL Andretti Autosport Dallara in a move that the team views as being important in the development of young, female talent in a male-dominated arena.

“Andretti Autosport is proud to be supporting Jamie alongside DHL for the 2023 Indy NXT season," said Andretti Autosport CEO, Michael Andretti.

"Jamie’s successful career speaks for itself, but the Indy NXT series gives Jamie the opportunity to continue her development in a new type of racing.

"DHL is a long-standing team partner; we are happy to welcome them to the Indy NXT series and excited to welcome Jamie to the team.

"We’ve turned out five Indy NXT champions over the years and look forward to continuing our role in developing new talent.”

