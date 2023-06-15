W Series enters administration as hopes of return DASHED

Harry Smith

Thursday 15 June 2023

W Series has officially entered administration, less than a year after the final ever race took place in November 2022.

The category, featuring only women drivers, which was an official support series for F1 races alongside F2 and F3, ran into financial issues during the 2022 season, forcing W Series to wrap up the campaign after just seven of the planned ten rounds.

This news came as a disappointment to fans and drivers, who had enjoyed the much-needed spotlight that W Series brought to young female drivers in open-wheel racing.

Most notable from W Series' short run was the emergence of Jamie Chadwick, who claimed all three titles and has now progressed to the Indy NXT series with Andretti Autosport.

Dark days for W Series

Kevin Ley, one of the two administrators appointed by Evelyn Partners LLP, stated: “The news will be upsetting for the Company’s employees and drivers together with the worldwide supporters of the championship.

“The Company had been unable to commit to the 2023 race season due to its liquidity position.

“The directors had been in discussions with various parties to provide additional funding together with a potential sale of the business.

“Unfortunately, these discussions did not progress.”

W Series helped to launch the career of Jamie Chadwick

These thoughts were elaborated on by the other administrator, Henry Shinners.

“The Joint Administrators will explore all available options to allow the W Series to restart in the future," Shinners explained.

“We are seeking expressions of interest in the business and assets of the Company.

"We would ask that any interest is registered with us as quickly as possible."

