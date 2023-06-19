F1 Drivers' Standings 2023 after the Canadian Grand Prix

Chris Deeley

Monday 19 June 2023 06:57

Max Verstappen continued his domination of the 2023 F1 drivers' title race after winning his fourth race in a row at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was never troubled as he took a lights to flag victory in Montreal, which ensures he is well on course to win his third straight world championship.

Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez slipped further back after finishing just sixth, with Fernando Alonso putting himself in the mix to pass the Mexican at the next race in Austria.

READ MORE: Verstappen MISSES Canadian GP Grand Slam as Alonso beats Hamilton for second

Let's look at how that victory impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 195 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 126

3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 117

4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 102

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 68

6. George Russell | Mercedes| 65

7. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 54

8. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 37

9. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 29

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 15

11. Lando Norris | McLaren | 12

12. Alex Albon | Williams | 7

13. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 6

14. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 5

15. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 5

16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 2

18. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 2



F1 Constructors' Standings after the Spanish Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 321

2. Mercedes | 167

3. Aston Martin | 154

4. Ferrari | 122

5. Alpine | 44

6. McLaren | 17

7. Alfa Romeo | 9

8. Haas | 8

9. Williams | 7

10. AlphaTauri | 2

READ MORE: How Verstappen nearly LOST his Canadian Grand Prix win