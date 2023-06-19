Vettel COMEBACK role suggested with top team interested

Dan McCarthy

Monday 19 June 2023 18:57

Sebastian Vettel may return to Red Bull in a permanent capacity in the future, potentially to replace current adviser Helmut Marko, according to Sky pundit Ted Kravitz.

The German ended an illustrious F1 career last season, deciding to hang up his helmet after a difficult time with Aston Martin.

He enjoyed huge amounts of success during his time with Red Bull, winning a quartet of world titles between 2010 and 2013 as Red Bull were the dominant force of the sport at the time.

That has come full cycle as Max Verstappen is the man leading the F1 charge currently, and will hope to emulate the success of the German.

Vettel is enjoying his time away from F1....but he could be back

With the news that he is set to get behind the wheel of his title-winning RB7 car at the Nurburgring in September as part of a special event,

Speaking on his Ted's Notebook programme, the Sky reporter says it could be a precursor to him rejoining Red Bull in an official capacity.

“Seb Vettel is going to drive an old Red Bull at the Nurburgring. I'm just wondering whether this is Seb closening his ties, strengthening his ties to Red Bull in anticipation of a job with them in the kind of Helmut Marko role into the future," he speculated.

Marko backs Vettel for return

These comments from Kravitz come on the back Marko saying Vettel could make a return to the team.

Currently, the German is focusing on a number of campaigns to help motorsport become more environmentally sustainable in the future.

Marko told Sky Germany earlier this season: “It is not impossible that he will come back for a top management position.

"We had a conversation and if he could get a position like that, it could appeal to him. That became clear during the conversation. He certainly has the potential and the personality for it, but for now let's let him plant a few trees.”

