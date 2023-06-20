Kravitz makes big Wolff prediction ahead of NEW F1 series

Lauren Sneath

Tuesday 20 June 2023 22:57

The Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz has made exciting predictions about the upcoming F1 series, including who he thinks will play Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

The drama series has drawn a lot of attention following the success of Drive to Survive, as the sport aims to reach new audiences.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Kravitz mused on the stars and characters set to appear in the show.

He said: “According to the industry bible IMDB, we have some more people in it. It’s Tobias Menzies, who I wonder (whether he) is playing Toto Wolff.

“Kim Bodnia, who was Konstantin in Killing Eve is in the film as well.

“Eve Hewson, the brilliant Irish actress might be the second Irish actress to be in the movie because she said on Jimmy Kimmel’s show that Brad Pitt has promised that she’s going to be in the movie as well.”

ANOTHER F1 series in the works

Kravitz also discussed yet another series on F1, being produced by Felicity Jones.

He said: “While we’re on film and movie news, I have news of a new series on F1 produced by Felicity Jones who is the British actress and producer. You may know her. She’s executive producing and starring in it.

“It’s titled One. It’s following ‘the tumultuous ascension of a fictitious family-owned Formula One team as it contends with fierce personalities, ever changing rivals and multi-million-dollar stakes.’

“It’s a new scripted television series, starring and produced by Felicity Jones, according to IMBD. It sounds a bit like Tyrell. Maybe it’s like Williams or Jordan as well.

