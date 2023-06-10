NEW F1 drama TV series announced as Oscar-nominated writers and star actress revealed

Joe Ellis

Saturday 10 June 2023 15:57

Bedrock Entertainment is set to produce a new Formula 1 drama series surrounding a fictional family-run team, with details of the upcoming project beginning to take shape.

As reported by Deadline Hollywood, Oscar-nominated writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby are set to create the storyline for the series with their star actress already confirmed.

Felicity Jones, who starred in 'The Theory of Everything', will play one of the main characters in the fictional series, which will also try to tread the line of reality where possible.

The series will be named One and F1 themselves are already on board to be a producer and provide real-world experience to make it a realistic story.

F1 fans will also have Brad Pitt's movie to enjoy as well as this new drama series as the sport gains popularity in the United States

F1's growth continues

F1's push to become mainstream in the USA is getting even stronger with this series, especially when you consider that there is already a movie in the works.

Brad Pitt is set to star in the blockbuster which will have Lewis Hamilton as a producer and adviser.

“It is an honour to be part of this unique and exciting partnership with Formula 1," Jones said of the new drama series.

"The high stakes world of F1 continually delivers edge-of-your-seat drama and to have the opportunity to create a show based in this world is a thrilling prospect.

"I feel incredibly privileged to be working alongside this talented team including Mark and Hawk, Tony and the team at Bedrock Entertainment, and the whole team at F1 to bring our story to the screen.”

