Sainz qualifying in jeopardy after HUGE crash

Chris Deeley

Saturday 17 June 2023 19:09 - Updated: 21:06

Carlos Sainz caused a red flag halfway through a wet FP3 on Saturday with a big crash going into turn one, destroying the front of his car as he slid into the barriers.

The Spaniard also took a heavy impact to the back of his car as he spun around, leaving concerns about the state of his car for qualifying just three hours after the incident.

READ MORE: F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast

Sainz had posted his fastest time of the session just seconds earlier, but touched a wet white line braking into the corner.

Difficult conditions

Several drivers went off in the first half of the session, with Yuki Tsunoda in particular spinning his AlphaTauri twice, but none tapped a wall with any force until the Ferrari went spinning.

Commentators expressed concerns about the integrity of Sainz's gearbox after watching replays of the impact, with a potential penalty sending him tumbling down the grid regardless of whether his car is ready for qualifying.

Sainz could also be penalised for impeding Alex Albon on multiple occasions in the free practice session, with Williams driver heard complaining about both incidents on his team radio.

READ MORE: F1 Race Engineers: The stars of team radio with Hamilton, Verstappen and co