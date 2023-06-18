Dan Ripley

Max Verstappen will start on pole position but the rest of the grid is all over the place for today's Canadian Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg is set to join him on the front row after the Haas just squeezed a lap in before Q3 was red-flagged after Oscar Piastri hit a wall.

Verstappen also saw team-mate and main title rival Sergio Perez eliminated in Q3, alongside Charles Leclerc – so the grid is certainly set up interestingly ahead of the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Lewis Hamilton will start fourth, carrying on his remarkable record of always qualifying in the top five in Canada – can he add another win to his tally today?

That would almost certainly require a Verstappen retirement but Hamilton is poised to continue his progress – although we all know the weather can make anything happen in Montreal.

What time does the F1 Canadian Grand Prix start today?

Here is the start time for the race in Montreal today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Montreal): 2pm Sunday

UK (BST): 7pm Sunday

Central Europe (CET): 8pm Sunday

US (Eastern Standard Time): 2pm Sunday

US (Central Standard Time): 1pm Sunday

US (Pacific Standard Time): 11am Sunday

South Africa: 8pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Monday

How to watch the race on TV or live stream

These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Montreal. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:

UK: Sky Sports F1

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

