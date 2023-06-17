Chris Deeley

Max Verstappen was joined by a shock partner on the front row of the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix after qualifying on Saturday afternoon, with Haas' Nico Hulkenberg putting his car in second place.

Hulkenberg was helped out by the rain – and the timely Oscar Piastri crash it induced – in getting ahead of his rivals in Q3, but drove fantastically to put in a quick early 'banker' lap.

Alex Albon led the way in the second part of qualifying after an excellent lap on soft tyres, as both Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc missed the final part of qualifying for the second race in a row.

Confusion and disarray in a wet-dry-wet session led to even more chaos than in Q1, with the second Red Bull and the Ferrari falling victim.

Chaotic Saturday

Meanwhile in Q1, a fifth red flag of the weekend hit the the session within mere minutes, with Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo parking up by the side of the track.

A cluster of cars ended up racing to the finish line to start a final lap, in a situation reminiscent of the 2019 Italian Grand Prix – although this time everyone started a final lap.

Here is a full rundown on those all-important final qualifying positions.

F1 Qualifying Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2023

A sensational qualifying session is in the books and here are the results:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:25.858

2. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.244s

3. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.428s

4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.769s

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +2.035s

6. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +2.087s

7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +2.188s

8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +3.436s

9. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +5.491s

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - No time

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

15. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

18. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri]

19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

