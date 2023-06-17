Hulkenberg forces Verstappen into SPIN at Canadian Grand Prix

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 17 June 2023 18:57

Nico Hulkenberg caught Max Verstappen by surprise in Montreal, tapping him on the back as he was interviewed by Sky Sports.

Hulkenberg was passing behind the Dutchman as he was interviewed, and took the opportunity to playfully slap him as he walked by.

Verstappen saw the funny side after the Haas driver pranked him, laughing before he continued to discuss Red Bull’s progress this season.

Verstappen: I don’t know why rivals haven’t caught up

Verstappen also told Sky Sports he does not know why other F1 teams haven’t been able to catch up with the dominant Red Bulls.

He said that a good winter had helped his team’s progress, but he couldn’t put his finger on why other teams are still lacking.

He said: "I think we just had a really good winter as well. The car is very strong. And from the other side, I don't know, the other teams, why or how?

“Because if we would know what they would know, then they would be faster. Right?

”So, we can't sit still. I mean, we're always constantly trying to improve our car because we know that people are working really hard to try and catch us."

