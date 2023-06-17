Perez reveals 'Helmet of DOOM' ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Chris Deeley

Saturday 17 June 2023 12:27 - Updated: 13:11

Sergio Perez has revealed a fresh helmet design for the Canadian Grand Prix, an Indiana Jones themed lid some have jokingly called the 'Helmet of Doom' for the upcoming release of latest film in the franchise.

Dressed in the style of Harrison Ford's famous character, complete with whip and wide-brimmed hat, Perez presented the helmet on social media ahead of the eighth race of the season.

"We decided to do this unveiling a little differently," he posted. "Ready for one of my favourite characters to join me in this race!

"Who else is excited to see the new #IndianaJones movie in theatres June 29?"

Este unveiling lo decidimos hacer un poco diferente 😂. Listo para que me acompañe uno de mis personajes favoritos en esta carrera! 🤠

¿Quién más está emocionado de ver la nueva peli de #IndianaJones el 29 de junio en cines?” #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/82n9PmAMBH — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) June 16, 2023

READ MORE: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in CHAOTIC double red flagged free practice 2

New lid club

Perez isn't the only one with a flash new helmet for the race, with Lance Stroll going for a special design for his home Grand Prix – which will be auctioned off after the weekend to raise money for those affected by the recent wildfires in Canada.

The wildfires across Quebec & Canada have been devastating. To help raise money and awareness for those affected, I’m auctioning my special edition helmet & race kit from the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.

Please see the link in my bio to bid on my race kit & help the Canadian Red… pic.twitter.com/z5f6pvHOcF — Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll) June 16, 2023

Charles Leclerc is paying tribute to a Canadian and Ferrari legend with a special design of his own.

“Gilles Villeneuve was such an incredible driver, so much passion he had for Ferrari which you could see when he was going out on track," he said. “This is my special helmet for the weekend. It is inspired by the design that Gilles used to have.”

READ MORE: F1 Race Engineers: The stars of team radio with Hamilton, Verstappen and co