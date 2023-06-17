close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
Perez reveals 'Helmet of DOOM' ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Perez reveals 'Helmet of DOOM' ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

F1 News

Perez reveals 'Helmet of DOOM' ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Perez reveals 'Helmet of DOOM' ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Sergio Perez has revealed a fresh helmet design for the Canadian Grand Prix, an Indiana Jones themed lid some have jokingly called the 'Helmet of Doom' for the upcoming release of latest film in the franchise.

Dressed in the style of Harrison Ford's famous character, complete with whip and wide-brimmed hat, Perez presented the helmet on social media ahead of the eighth race of the season.

"We decided to do this unveiling a little differently," he posted. "Ready for one of my favourite characters to join me in this race!

"Who else is excited to see the new #IndianaJones movie in theatres June 29?"

READ MORE: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in CHAOTIC double red flagged free practice 2

New lid club

Perez isn't the only one with a flash new helmet for the race, with Lance Stroll going for a special design for his home Grand Prix – which will be auctioned off after the weekend to raise money for those affected by the recent wildfires in Canada.

Charles Leclerc is paying tribute to a Canadian and Ferrari legend with a special design of his own.

“Gilles Villeneuve was such an incredible driver, so much passion he had for Ferrari which you could see when he was going out on track," he said. “This is my special helmet for the weekend. It is inspired by the design that Gilles used to have.”

READ MORE: F1 Race Engineers: The stars of team radio with Hamilton, Verstappen and co

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x