F1 Qualifying: Canadian Grand Prix start time and TV channel
F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday June 17) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.
All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.
However, times from free practice could count for little for the main event on Saturday with rain expected across the afternoon in Montreal that is set to cause havoc to teams' strategies and plans as a major unpredictability factor beckons.
As it stands, Max Verstappen - who loves a race in the wet or dry - remains favourite to secure a fourth straight race win, but not even the flying Dutchman can rely on his dominant Red Bull if he is caught out by track conditions going heavily against him.
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying in Montreal.
F1 Qualifying, Canadian Grand Prix - 4pm
Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 4pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 9pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 10pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 4pm Saturday
United States (Central Time): 3pm Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 1pm Saturday
South Africa: 10pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 6am Sunday
How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Montreal, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.
