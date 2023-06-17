F1 Qualifying: Canadian Grand Prix start time and TV channel

Dan Ripley

Saturday 17 June 2023 08:27

F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday June 17) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.

However, times from free practice could count for little for the main event on Saturday with rain expected across the afternoon in Montreal that is set to cause havoc to teams' strategies and plans as a major unpredictability factor beckons.

As it stands, Max Verstappen - who loves a race in the wet or dry - remains favourite to secure a fourth straight race win, but not even the flying Dutchman can rely on his dominant Red Bull if he is caught out by track conditions going heavily against him.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying in Montreal.

F1 Qualifying, Canadian Grand Prix - 4pm

Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 4pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 9pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 10pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 4pm Saturday

United States (Central Time): 3pm Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 1pm Saturday

South Africa: 10pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 6am Sunday

How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Montreal, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

in Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.