Canadian Grand Prix given BIG change that could dramatically alter racing

There will be a notable change to the Canadian Grand Prix circuit this weekend that could make a significant impact, especially at the first corner.

The first left hander of a chicane that then bends round to the right has often been the scene at the start of the race of chaos, while it also remains a good opportunity of an overtaking spot during a grand prix.

However, there has been a slight alteration to the track that is likely to affect how a driver approaches the corner.

Previously there has been a run-off at the first corner that allowed a driver to cut across and rejoin the circuit at the exit of turn two.

However, it has been noted by journalist Albert Fabrega that this option is now not possible as a barrier has been added to block that option.

Ahora confirmado. Los pilotos no podran volver a pista a salida de T2 si van largos en entrada T1. Tendrán que dar la vuelta



So, confirmed now. Drivers can not rejoin track after T2 if they go long on T1 entry. They will have to turn around. #f1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/10I38UuMuy — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) June 15, 2023

It was a move exploited by Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg in 2016 who went on to finish fifth in Montreal that year.

While it has been unclear why the changes have been made, the outcome is now expected to add a safety benefit while also blocking corner cutting.

Should a car be pushed off and sent spinning across the circuit in an uncontrolled manner it will also severely reduce the chance of skidding back onto the track and risking a big incident.

Alex Wurz infamously went upside down in his Benetton in 1998, and while gravel stopped his car skidding away then, the tarmac now in place risks a similar accident of seeing a driver remerge on the circuit.

The changes have been confirmed by the FIA as part of a ‘barrier re-alignment’.

While the outline of the race circuit remains the same, other alterations have seen the run-off area at turn three enlarged, the same corner where Sebastian Vettel infamously ran wide before being given a controversial penalty to deny him and Ferrari a win in 2019.

