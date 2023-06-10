Hamilton in NASCAR demand claim as ex-F1 boss makes 'clown' swipe and BIG crash hits Le Mans - GPFans Recap
F1 News
NASCAR stars have left little doubt over the star they would most want to line up against on track when pressed on who should drive a newly introduced third car for one team in particular.
Ex-F1 principal brands Audi 'CLOWNS' as he rejects return to paddock
Mattia Binotto reportedly rejected the chance to lead Audi's F1 adventure before the German giants signed Andreas Seidl from McLaren.
Le Mans 24 Hours race hit by BIZARRE crash
The Le Mans 24 Hour race was hit with a bizarre crash within the first 90 minutes of the event at the Circuit de la Sarthe.
Marko: Red Bull DREAM could be over at Canadian GP
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has claimed that his team are the favourites for every single Formula 1 race this season, but has admitted that the "dream" of doing so could be under threat in Montreal.
Hamilton and Verstappen need to LEAVE F1, claims former world champion
Jenson Button believes Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen need to leave Formula 1 to be considered the best in the world.
Bottas back on track after claiming first PODIUM of 2023
Valtteri Bottas has claimed his first podium of 2023 even though F1 is not racing this weekend.
