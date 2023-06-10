Lewis Hamilton in STUNNING Nascar demand

Dan Ripley

NASCAR stars have left little doubt over the star they would most want to line up against on track when pressed on who should drive a newly introduced third car for one team in particular.

The NASCAR team 23XI Racing have already introduced a third, part-time, car when Travis Pastrana joined them for the Daytona 500.

The third car concept has been introduced to give the team valuable insight into the mechanics of running another entry as well as prepare a seat for Kurt Busch should he gain medical clearance this season.

It's now going to come back for a second time when ex-F1 star Kamui Kobayashi competes in the Cup Series race at Indianapolis.

American dream

But drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick were sharp on the F1 legend they would like to see compete in the No 67 car - with both suggesting a desire to see Lewis Hamilton go stateside to race alongside them.

Whether Hamilton would make the move to the series remains to be seen, but ahead of the Miami Grand Prix in May he did express an interest in trying out NASCAR when quizzed on his passions outside of Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton claimed a second place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix

The seven-time world champion’s contract is also set to expire at the end of the season although talks have continued this week with Mercedes over possibly extending that deal beyond 2023.

Despite approaching the latter years of his career, the 38-year-old remains in high demand and he was recently linked with an astonishing £40million move to Ferrari, although this was denied.

For now though, Hamilton’s thoughts will be on the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix where he will be hoping to build on his encouraging second place finish at the Spanish Grand Prix.

