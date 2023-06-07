Multi-million dollar Hamilton contract to be sorted over coffee

Jay Winter

Wednesday 7 June 2023 11:57

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has revealed that Lewis Hamilton's multi-million dollar contract will be sorted out in "half an hour" over a cup of coffee.

After weeks of reports and speculation that Ferrari were going to snap up the seven-time world champion for a whopping $40million+ move, Hamilton confirmed he is going to "wrap things up" with the Silver Arrows boss

"I'm meeting with Toto to wrap things up," confirmed the 38-year-old to Krone.at

Although Wolff has previously admitted that negotiations with Hamilton would be "uncomfortable", the Austrian believes they'll be able to sort things out swiftly.

"We'll sit down for half an hour over a coffee, and then it will be sorted." said the Mercedes CEO.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen reportedly makes $55 million USD a year compared to Hamilton's $35 million

According to Racingnews365.com, Hamilton currently earns $20 million a year less than what rival Max Verstappen earns. Which according to Helmut Marko, "annoys" the Briton.

"Lewis is far from happy about no longer being the highest-paid driver in Formula 1," said Marko to F1 Insider back in May.

"That title now belongs to Max Verstappen. At least with Ferrari's help, he could change that."

After changing their aerodynamic concept, Mercedes finished with cars on the podium at the Spanish Grand Prix, picking up a total of 33 points to Ferrari's 10.

The allure of Ferrari may have tempted Hamilton initially, however, he will be staying loyal to the Brackley-based team as they look to return to the heights of their eight-year dominance.

