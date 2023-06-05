Hamilton admits missing legend EVERY DAY as Wolff fights Red Bull LIE and Russell EMBARRASSED – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Monday 5 June 2023 00:27

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he misses former physiotherapist and assistant Angela Cullen "every day", as the Mercedes star opened up on their relationship after they parted ways earlier this year.

Norris in NIGHTMARE Spanish GP start after lap one Hamilton contact

Lando Norris' promising qualifying performance was wiped out within a couple of corners at the Spanish Grand Prix start following contact with Lewis Hamilton.

Russell suffers incredible EMBARRASSMENT while driving to the grid

George Russell suffered an embarrassing start to his race day after he went off the track and into the gravel on the way to the grid ahead of the start of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Wolff claims Mercedes gap to Red Bull a LIE after 'MEGA' Spanish GP result

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes are much closer to Red Bull than the Spanish Grand Prix may suggest.

Hamilton reveals when PIVOTAL contract decision could be made

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he and Toto Wolff are due to have a meeting over his new contract at Mercedes, after the seven-time world champion opened up on their plans to try and catch up with Red Bull next season.

Horner fires SAVAGE response over Mercedes pace after Spanish Grand Prix

Christian Horner was quick to point out that Lewis Hamilton still finished '23 seconds' behind Max Verstappen, despite Mercedes showing improved pace to claim a double podium at the Spanish Grand Prix.

