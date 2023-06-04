Norris in NIGHTMARE Spanish GP start after lap one Hamilton contact

Harry Smith

Lando Norris' promising qualifying performance was wiped out within a couple of corners at the Spanish Grand Prix start following contact with Lewis Hamilton.

The two British drivers, who started alongside each other on the second row of the grid, came together at the exit of turn two with Norris running into the rear of Hamilton's Mercedes.

Norris' McLaren suffered major front wing damage, forcing the young Briton into the pits for an unscheduled early stop.

Clash of the British

The incident was partially caused by Carlos Sainz checking up on pole-sitter Max Verstappen on the run into turn two, forcing Hamilton to brake early and leaving Norris with nowhere to go but into the rear of the Mercedes.

While Norris was forced to pit at the end of the opening lap, Hamilton's Mercedes escaped the incident unscathed.

Lando Norris secured a P3 finish in qualifying ahead of Sunday's grand prix

The seven-time world champion did, however, lose momentum due to the clash, allowing Lance Stroll to take P3 on the road.

By the time Norris had filtered through the pit lane, the Briton was sitting bottom of the running order, over 40 seconds back from race leader Max Verstappen.

