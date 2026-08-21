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Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are pictured in a composite next to each other

F1 teams bring 23 upgrades to Dutch Grand Prix as $2.3bn arms race heats up

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are pictured in a composite next to each other — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 teams bring 23 upgrades to Dutch Grand Prix as $2.3bn arms race heats up

Big changes across the grid

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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F1 is finally back after the summer break, and teams have delivered a huge number of upgrades across the grid for the Dutch Grand Prix.

With a major aerodynamic and power unit overhaul heading into the 2026 campaign, F1 teams have once again been faced with the task of getting to grips with a totally new car this season, with the teams who can understand their new machines fastest and bring upgrades to their cars having a major advantage.

This is particularly tough in the cost-cap era, though, with each of the 11 teams on the grid allowed to spend a maximum of $215 million per year on operational costs. That's $2.36 billion in total across the grid.

That said, the teams have clearly been busy working hard on things for this weekend, and we've got all of the information on the parts that have been introduced below.

F1 DRIVER SALARIES: Full updated list as Verstappen makes history with INCREDIBLE new numbers

Every F1 team's upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix

A total of 23 upgrades have been delivered across the F1 grid for this weekend's action in Zandvoort, with Alpine the busiest team, introducing eight upgrades for the Dutch Grand Prix, with changes to their floor and rear wing, among other things.

Ferrari and Aston Martin are in a close second, though, with a host of aerodynamic changes being made to both the SF-26 and AMR26 ahead of the second half of the campaign. Don't forget, Aston Martin also have the new spec Honda power unit on board for the first time, too.

Elsewhere, McLaren has made three upgrades to the MCL40 on their rear wing, engine corner and rear corner, with Mercedes and Red Bull making a single change for this weekend's race to their front corners.

Williams, Racing Bulls, Haas, Audi and Cadillac have brought no upgrades to the event.

F1 upgrades for 2026 Dutch Grand Prix
Team Updated component Primary reason for update Description
MercedesFront CornerPerformance – Flow ConditioningDetaching the lip from the duct inlet improves flow quality over the inboard face of the drum throughout the steer range, improving flow to the rear of the car.
FerrariFloor BodyPerformance – Local LoadThis floor development targets a global increase in aerodynamic load across the entire operating range, combined with improved robustness of the underlying flow mechanisms, enhanced flow topology, and greater flow energy delivered to the rear diffuser.
FerrariFloor BoardPerformance – Local LoadAs above
FerrariFloor EdgePerformance – Local LoadAs above
FerrariDiffuserPerformance – Local LoadBenefitting from improved onset flow quality, the diffuser expansion and geometry has been further optimized and returns increased aerodynamic load, whilst still maintaining flow stability.
FerrariBeam WingN/AMinor update, working in interaction with the new rear diffuser, with particular attention put on flow quality.
McLarenRear WingPerformance – Local LoadA new rear wing assembly has been designed and delivered to this event, aiming to increase aerodynamic load efficiently in all conditions.
McLarenCoke/Engine CoverPerformance – Local LoadThe furniture around the coke as well as the tailpipe have been revised to extract additional efficient aerodynamic performance in conjunction with the rear wing.
McLarenRear CornerPerformance – Flow ConditioningThe rear brake duct has been revised internally as well as externally, aiming at improved flow conditioning resulting in better aerodynamic and brake cooling performance.
Red BullFront CornerReliabilityTo improve reliability of the wheel bodywork assembly, the lower wishbone rearward leg chord length has been locally shrunk to reduce strain on the gaiter at high steering angles.
Racing BullsNo updatesN/AN/A
AlpineFloor BodyPerformance – Local LoadThe floor geometry has been revised to improve surface flow quality throughout the operating envelope and deliver increased local aerodynamic loading.
AlpineFloor BoardPerformance – Flow ConditioningThe floor board has been reprofiled to improve the quality of the flow delivered to the rear of the car.
AlpineFloor EdgePerformance – Local LoadThe floor edges and profiles were redesigned to increase local aerodynamic loading, enhancing airflow management, efficiency, and overall performance gains.
AlpineDiffuserPerformance – Local LoadThis diffuser geometry has been developed to increase local aerodynamic loading, providing an efficient performance gain across the full operating envelope of the car.
AlpineSidepod/CokePerformance – Flow ConditioningThe bodywork has been redesigned to work efficiently alongside the new floor while maintaining sufficient cooling capacity.
AlpineRear CornerPerformance – Local LoadElements on the rear drum face have been reprofiled to improve flow interaction with the floor and deliver local load.
AlpineRear Impact StructurePerformance – Local LoadThe new updated geometry is aimed at increasing aerodynamic load locally and efficiently throughout the operating range of the car.
AlpineRear WingPerformance – Local LoadThe flap profile has been refined to efficiently increase rear wing load while maintaining a high-quality, stable flowfield.
HaasNo updatesN/AN/A
AudiNo updatesN/AN/A
WilliamsNo updatesN/AN/A
Aston MartinFront WingPerformance – Local LoadThe local changes to the final element and to the inboard foot of the FWEP improves the performance of the new front wing introduced at the previous event.
Aston MartinFront Wing EndplatePerformance – Local LoadThe modification to the inboard foot improves the performance of the new front wing package.
Aston MartinFront WingPerformance – Local LoadThe flap extends the range of balance that can be achieved with front wing adjustment for car setup optimisation.
Aston MartinFloor FencesPerformance – Local LoadChanges at the back of the car work in combination to increase rear load after evaluating the performance of the new package.
Aston MartinDiffuserPerformance – Local LoadModification to the lower edge of the diffuser winglet.
CadillacNo updatesN/AN/A

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin get US billionaire investment, Lewis Hamilton contract extension imminent

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
Written by
Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - F1 Editor
View full biography

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