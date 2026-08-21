F1 teams bring 23 upgrades to Dutch Grand Prix as $2.3bn arms race heats up
F1 teams bring 23 upgrades to Dutch Grand Prix as $2.3bn arms race heats up
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F1 is finally back after the summer break, and teams have delivered a huge number of upgrades across the grid for the Dutch Grand Prix.
With a major aerodynamic and power unit overhaul heading into the 2026 campaign, F1 teams have once again been faced with the task of getting to grips with a totally new car this season, with the teams who can understand their new machines fastest and bring upgrades to their cars having a major advantage.
This is particularly tough in the cost-cap era, though, with each of the 11 teams on the grid allowed to spend a maximum of $215 million per year on operational costs. That's $2.36 billion in total across the grid.
That said, the teams have clearly been busy working hard on things for this weekend, and we've got all of the information on the parts that have been introduced below.
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Every F1 team's upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix
A total of 23 upgrades have been delivered across the F1 grid for this weekend's action in Zandvoort, with Alpine the busiest team, introducing eight upgrades for the Dutch Grand Prix, with changes to their floor and rear wing, among other things.
Ferrari and Aston Martin are in a close second, though, with a host of aerodynamic changes being made to both the SF-26 and AMR26 ahead of the second half of the campaign. Don't forget, Aston Martin also have the new spec Honda power unit on board for the first time, too.
Elsewhere, McLaren has made three upgrades to the MCL40 on their rear wing, engine corner and rear corner, with Mercedes and Red Bull making a single change for this weekend's race to their front corners.
Williams, Racing Bulls, Haas, Audi and Cadillac have brought no upgrades to the event.
|Team
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Description
|Mercedes
|Front Corner
|Performance – Flow Conditioning
|Detaching the lip from the duct inlet improves flow quality over the inboard face of the drum throughout the steer range, improving flow to the rear of the car.
|Ferrari
|Floor Body
|Performance – Local Load
|This floor development targets a global increase in aerodynamic load across the entire operating range, combined with improved robustness of the underlying flow mechanisms, enhanced flow topology, and greater flow energy delivered to the rear diffuser.
|Ferrari
|Floor Board
|Performance – Local Load
|As above
|Ferrari
|Floor Edge
|Performance – Local Load
|As above
|Ferrari
|Diffuser
|Performance – Local Load
|Benefitting from improved onset flow quality, the diffuser expansion and geometry has been further optimized and returns increased aerodynamic load, whilst still maintaining flow stability.
|Ferrari
|Beam Wing
|N/A
|Minor update, working in interaction with the new rear diffuser, with particular attention put on flow quality.
|McLaren
|Rear Wing
|Performance – Local Load
|A new rear wing assembly has been designed and delivered to this event, aiming to increase aerodynamic load efficiently in all conditions.
|McLaren
|Coke/Engine Cover
|Performance – Local Load
|The furniture around the coke as well as the tailpipe have been revised to extract additional efficient aerodynamic performance in conjunction with the rear wing.
|McLaren
|Rear Corner
|Performance – Flow Conditioning
|The rear brake duct has been revised internally as well as externally, aiming at improved flow conditioning resulting in better aerodynamic and brake cooling performance.
|Red Bull
|Front Corner
|Reliability
|To improve reliability of the wheel bodywork assembly, the lower wishbone rearward leg chord length has been locally shrunk to reduce strain on the gaiter at high steering angles.
|Racing Bulls
|No updates
|N/A
|N/A
|Alpine
|Floor Body
|Performance – Local Load
|The floor geometry has been revised to improve surface flow quality throughout the operating envelope and deliver increased local aerodynamic loading.
|Alpine
|Floor Board
|Performance – Flow Conditioning
|The floor board has been reprofiled to improve the quality of the flow delivered to the rear of the car.
|Alpine
|Floor Edge
|Performance – Local Load
|The floor edges and profiles were redesigned to increase local aerodynamic loading, enhancing airflow management, efficiency, and overall performance gains.
|Alpine
|Diffuser
|Performance – Local Load
|This diffuser geometry has been developed to increase local aerodynamic loading, providing an efficient performance gain across the full operating envelope of the car.
|Alpine
|Sidepod/Coke
|Performance – Flow Conditioning
|The bodywork has been redesigned to work efficiently alongside the new floor while maintaining sufficient cooling capacity.
|Alpine
|Rear Corner
|Performance – Local Load
|Elements on the rear drum face have been reprofiled to improve flow interaction with the floor and deliver local load.
|Alpine
|Rear Impact Structure
|Performance – Local Load
|The new updated geometry is aimed at increasing aerodynamic load locally and efficiently throughout the operating range of the car.
|Alpine
|Rear Wing
|Performance – Local Load
|The flap profile has been refined to efficiently increase rear wing load while maintaining a high-quality, stable flowfield.
|Haas
|No updates
|N/A
|N/A
|Audi
|No updates
|N/A
|N/A
|Williams
|No updates
|N/A
|N/A
|Aston Martin
|Front Wing
|Performance – Local Load
|The local changes to the final element and to the inboard foot of the FWEP improves the performance of the new front wing introduced at the previous event.
|Aston Martin
|Front Wing Endplate
|Performance – Local Load
|The modification to the inboard foot improves the performance of the new front wing package.
|Aston Martin
|Front Wing
|Performance – Local Load
|The flap extends the range of balance that can be achieved with front wing adjustment for car setup optimisation.
|Aston Martin
|Floor Fences
|Performance – Local Load
|Changes at the back of the car work in combination to increase rear load after evaluating the performance of the new package.
|Aston Martin
|Diffuser
|Performance – Local Load
|Modification to the lower edge of the diffuser winglet.
|Cadillac
|No updates
|N/A
|N/A
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