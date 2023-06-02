F1's biggest NEMESIS returns as Mercedes WELCOME Red Bull superstar amid pitlane MARRIAGE proposal – GPFans F1 Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 2 June 2023 23:59

Formula 1 fans have taken to social media to express their DISBELIEF over the return of porpoising during first practice in Barcelona, with Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren among the teams complaining of bouncing around the track.

Hamilton and Mercedes welcome Red Bull SUPERSTAR to the team

Lewis Hamilton was reunited with one of his old friends this weekend ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix as Mercedes prepare to build towards becoming a title winning team again.

Alonso to use VERSTAPPEN race number in Spanish Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso will be using garage number 33 during the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend – not only Max Verstappen’s old race number, but also the number of career wins the Spaniard would reach with victory at Barcelona.

Russell issues Mercedes with Red Bull CHALLENGE

George Russell has called on Mercedes to try and “close the gap” to Red Bull ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, after he admitted that Barcelona will provide a “good test” for team following the new upgrades to the W14.

Alonso could be set for STUNNING $5.4 MILLION Ferrari windfall

Fernando Alonso has enjoyed a terrific 2023 so far and it could get a lot better next week as he prepares to sell his Ferrari Enzo.

Red Bull employees agree to MARRY in Barcelona pitlane

A Latvian couple decided to stage their engagement in the F1 paddock between practice sessions as the Red Bull team gathered to congratulate them.

