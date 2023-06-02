Alonso to use VERSTAPPEN race number in Spanish Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Fernando Alonso will be using garage number 33 during the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend – not only Max Verstappen’s old race number, but also the number of career wins the Spaniard would reach with victory at Barcelona.

A home grand prix for Alonso has set the stage for what could be a historic weekend for the Formula 1 veteran.

His last win in the sport came just over 10 years ago back in 2013 – at the Spanish Grand Prix.

And the omens don’t seem to stop there, with footage also showing that Alonso has garage number 33 in the paddock for the race this weekend.

As well as it possibly being the number of career victories he could move to, it is also Verstappen’s previous race number, before he claimed the number one following his first championship win in 2021.

F1 rules state that a reigning champion can swap to number one should they wish, something that Verstappen has now carried for two seasons as he goes in pursuit of his third world championship.

The Dutchman will undoubtedly be the man to beat if Alonso wants to claim win number 33. A season best second-place finish in Monaco saw the Aston Martin driver finish agonisingly close to first place amid a chaotic rain-impacted pit-stop strategy mishap.

Now back on his home circuit, the Spaniard will be hoping he can go one better than last week and put Verstappen in his rear-view mirrors when the chequered flag waves on Sunday afternoon.

