Lewis Hamilton thanks fans for Silverstone 'dream'

One of the best to ever do it

Lewis Hamilton has once again hailed his home crowd at Silverstone after a brilliant afternoon at one of F1's greatest tracks.

The seven-time world champion took pole for Saturday's sprint race after dominating Friday's sprint qualifying session, setting the fastest time in each of the three segments to leave fans in no doubt as to who the race favourite should be.

The much-lauded 'Landostand' may have been slightly disappointed to see their man qualify just sixth after a tough day on the track - with fellow Brits George Russell (fifth) and Avrid Lindblad (tenth) also in the top 10 for the Saturday morning sprint race start.

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They hid that disappointment well though, roaring on Hamilton on a weekend where he could become the first driver in F1 history to win ten grands prix at a single circuit.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: British Grand Prix timesheets and grid positions

Hamilton: I love this place

Speaking after the sprint qualifying session, the 41-year-old said: “I love this place, I love this crowd, and I can’t express to you how big a dream it is, and still to this day, when you’re building up to this race and you think about every corner and the flow you can get into at this track if you get the setup right and if you’ve got the right team behind you.

“The car’s felt great today thanks to everyone back at the factory, just continuing to push. We brought tiny little bits here. Every single weekend we’re showing up with something. Everyone’s pushing to the max.

“I’m really grateful to get that pole. I was quick through all the session but still, it was only 10 milliseconds, so it was very close to these guys. The team really deserves it, so a big, big thank you to everyone here."

Hamilton's record at his home track is one of the most astonishing in the sport's history, with his fourth place finish last year representing the first time since 2013 that he failed to stand on the podium at a race at Silverstone – a 12-race run, including the bonus 70th Anniversary race in the Covid season of 2020.

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