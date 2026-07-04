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Antonelli during practice at Silverstone

F1 Sprint Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

Antonelli during practice at Silverstone — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix sprint race

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The fourth sprint race of the F1 2026 championship gets underway today (Saturday, July 4) at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend.

After some stop-start periods early on, we're now well and truly into the meat of the 2026 season. Just in case four races in five weeks wasn't enough excitement for you, it's also a sprint race weekend.

Lewis Hamilton will be on pole for the 17-lap race on Saturday afternoon, chased closely by Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen.

Here's how you can watch in your region!

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing of the British Grand Prix. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

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F1 Race Times - British Grand Prix sprint

Lights out for the British Grand Prix sprint is today (Saturday, July 4, 2026), at noon local time (BST) at Silverstone.

In the UK, that means lights out is at ...noon. Because it's the British Grand Prix, in Britain.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, July 4, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (BST)12:00 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)12:00 Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST)13:00 Saturday
United States (ET)07:00 Saturday
United States (CT)06:00 Saturday
United States (PT)04:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)08:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)19:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)20:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)21:00 Saturday
Mexico (CST)05:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)20:00 Saturday
China (CST)19:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)13:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)14:00 Saturday
India (IST)16:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)19:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)14:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)15:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)14:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans who get the option to watch this weekend live AND free on Channel 4.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

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