F1 Sprint Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream

How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix sprint race

The fourth sprint race of the F1 2026 championship gets underway today (Saturday, July 4) at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend.

After some stop-start periods early on, we're now well and truly into the meat of the 2026 season. Just in case four races in five weeks wasn't enough excitement for you, it's also a sprint race weekend.

Lewis Hamilton will be on pole for the 17-lap race on Saturday afternoon, chased closely by Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen.

Here's how you can watch in your region!

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F1 Race Times - British Grand Prix sprint

Lights out for the British Grand Prix sprint is today (Saturday, July 4, 2026), at noon local time (BST) at Silverstone.

In the UK, that means lights out is at ...noon. Because it's the British Grand Prix, in Britain.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Sprint Race - Saturday, July 4, 2026

Location Time Local time (BST) 12:00 Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 12:00 Saturday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 13:00 Saturday United States (ET) 07:00 Saturday United States (CT) 06:00 Saturday United States (PT) 04:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 08:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 19:00 Saturday Australia (ACT) 20:30 Saturday Australia (AET) 21:00 Saturday Mexico (CST) 05:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 20:00 Saturday China (CST) 19:00 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 13:00 Saturday Egypt (EEST) 14:00 Saturday India (IST) 16:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 19:00 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 14:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 15:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 14:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans who get the option to watch this weekend live AND free on Channel 4.

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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