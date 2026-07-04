F1 Sprint Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Sprint Race Today: British Grand Prix 2026 start times, TV channel and FREE live stream
How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix sprint raceMake us your Google favorite
The fourth sprint race of the F1 2026 championship gets underway today (Saturday, July 4) at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend.
After some stop-start periods early on, we're now well and truly into the meat of the 2026 season. Just in case four races in five weeks wasn't enough excitement for you, it's also a sprint race weekend.
Lewis Hamilton will be on pole for the 17-lap race on Saturday afternoon, chased closely by Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen.
Here's how you can watch in your region!
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F1 Race Times - British Grand Prix sprint
Lights out for the British Grand Prix sprint is today (Saturday, July 4, 2026), at noon local time (BST) at Silverstone.
In the UK, that means lights out is at ...noon. Because it's the British Grand Prix, in Britain.
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
British Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Sprint Race - Saturday, July 4, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|12:00 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|12:00 Saturday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|13:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|07:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|06:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|04:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|08:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|19:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|20:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|21:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|05:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|20:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|19:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|13:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|14:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|16:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|19:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|14:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|15:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|14:00 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 British Grand Prix sprint race live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. There is great news for UK fans who get the option to watch this weekend live AND free on Channel 4.
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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