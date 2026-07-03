F1 Practice Today: British Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Practice Today: British Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
FP1 gets us under way at SilverstoneMake us your Google favorite
The 2026 British Grand Prix stakes centre stage this weekend as the F1 title race continues at Silverstone - and you can watch all the action live and free.
We are in for a spectacular weekend of action with Lewis Hamilton bidding for an incredible 10th victory in his home race.
Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and another Brit George Russell head the championship standings right now and will head to the Northamptonshire track as firm favourites.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen meanwhile is right back in contention for race wins after Red Bull's upgrades allowed him to challenge Mercedes in Austria last weekend.
The action gets under way today (Friday July 3) with Free Practice 1 kicking off a sensational weekend of F1 action, and we have a full TV guide for you.
The great news is that all of the action is live and FREE in the UK on Channel 4, while Sky F1 will of course carry the action as well (for a price)
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British Grand Prix Practice: Start time and schedule
Free Practice 1 starts the action at Silverstone and you can find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:
British Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday July 3, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BST)
|12:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|07:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|06:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|04:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|08:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|19:30 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|21:30 Friday
|Australia (AET)
|21:30 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|20:30 Friday
|China (CST)
|19:30 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|13:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|14:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|17:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|19:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|14:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|15:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|14:30 Friday
How to watch Silverstone live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in:
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports, Channel 4
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans.
To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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