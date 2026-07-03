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Lewis Hamilton smiles as Kimi Antonelli pouts at the Barcelona GP

F1 Practice Today: British Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Lewis Hamilton smiles as Kimi Antonelli pouts at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Practice Today: British Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

FP1 gets us under way at Silverstone

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The 2026 British Grand Prix stakes centre stage this weekend as the F1 title race continues at Silverstone - and you can watch all the action live and free.

We are in for a spectacular weekend of action with Lewis Hamilton bidding for an incredible 10th victory in his home race.

Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and another Brit George Russell head the championship standings right now and will head to the Northamptonshire track as firm favourites.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen meanwhile is right back in contention for race wins after Red Bull's upgrades allowed him to challenge Mercedes in Austria last weekend.

The action gets under way today (Friday July 3) with Free Practice 1 kicking off a sensational weekend of F1 action, and we have a full TV guide for you.

The great news is that all of the action is live and FREE in the UK on Channel 4, while Sky F1 will of course carry the action as well (for a price)

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Lewis Hamilton bids for a 10th Silverstone victory.
Lewis Hamilton bids for a 10th Silverstone victory.

British Grand Prix Practice: Start time and schedule

Free Practice 1 starts the action at Silverstone and you can find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday July 3, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (BST)12:30 Friday
United States (ET)07:30 Friday
United States (CT)06:30 Friday
United States (PT)04:30 Friday
Brazil (BRT)08:30 Friday
Australia (AWST)19:30 Friday
Australia (ACT)21:30 Friday
Australia (AET)21:30 Friday
Mexico (CST)07:30 Friday
Japan (JST)20:30 Friday
China (CST)19:30 Friday
South Africa (SAST)13:30 Friday
Egypt (EEST)14:30 Friday
India (IST)17:00 Friday
Singapore (SGT)19:30 Friday
Turkey (TRT)14:30 Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)15:30 Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)14:30 Friday

How to watch Silverstone live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports, Channel 4
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans.

To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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