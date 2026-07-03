F1 Practice Today: British Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

FP1 gets us under way at Silverstone

The 2026 British Grand Prix stakes centre stage this weekend as the F1 title race continues at Silverstone - and you can watch all the action live and free.

We are in for a spectacular weekend of action with Lewis Hamilton bidding for an incredible 10th victory in his home race.

Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and another Brit George Russell head the championship standings right now and will head to the Northamptonshire track as firm favourites.

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Four-time world champion Max Verstappen meanwhile is right back in contention for race wins after Red Bull's upgrades allowed him to challenge Mercedes in Austria last weekend.

The action gets under way today (Friday July 3) with Free Practice 1 kicking off a sensational weekend of F1 action, and we have a full TV guide for you.

The great news is that all of the action is live and FREE in the UK on Channel 4, while Sky F1 will of course carry the action as well (for a price)

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LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Lewis Hamilton bids for a 10th Silverstone victory.

British Grand Prix Practice: Start time and schedule

Free Practice 1 starts the action at Silverstone and you can find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:

British Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday July 3, 2026

Location Time Local time (BST) 12:30 Friday United States (ET) 07:30 Friday United States (CT) 06:30 Friday United States (PT) 04:30 Friday Brazil (BRT) 08:30 Friday Australia (AWST) 19:30 Friday Australia (ACT) 21:30 Friday Australia (AET) 21:30 Friday Mexico (CST) 07:30 Friday Japan (JST) 20:30 Friday China (CST) 19:30 Friday South Africa (SAST) 13:30 Friday Egypt (EEST) 14:30 Friday India (IST) 17:00 Friday Singapore (SGT) 19:30 Friday Turkey (TRT) 14:30 Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 15:30 Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 14:30 Friday

How to watch Silverstone live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in:

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans.

To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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