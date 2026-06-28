Ferrari 'dice roll' cost Lewis Hamilton at Austrian Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 team have been told they gambled with Lewis Hamilton's strategy during the Austrian Grand Prix, carrying out a race plan that didn't pay off.

After storming to victory and setting a new benchmark with the Scuderia last time out in Barcelona, Hamilton failed to secure back-to-back wins in red, let alone a podium.

The 41-year-old crossed the line in P5 as Charles Leclerc could only manage P8 in Spielberg where it became abundantly clear that Ferrari are miles off the frontrunners when it comes to straight-line speed.

Article continues under video

Even though there were quite a few factors at play regarding Ferrari's dip in performance in Austria, Sky Sports F1's Jamie Chadwick felt they didn't help Hamilton's race when it came to strategy.

"They rolled the dice with the strategy and it didn't really work out," said the racer when speaking after Sunday's 71-lap event.

"Hamilton going on to the soft tyre with the Virtual Safety Car, you would have expected him to make more progress than he did.

"The straight-line speed makes a big impact as you can't pass so easily and you get stuck behind cars.

"A few issues compounded. But at the start of the race Lewis was right there and pushing Russell.

"I was surprised they fell away as much as they did but overheating issues may be what really set them back."

READ MORE: Toto Wolff announces 2027 Mercedes driver lineup'

Hamilton grateful for points despite Austrian GP disappointment

Hamilton didn't seem to agree however, instead pointing to Ferrari's trouble with tyre degradation as a partial explanation for the disappointing result for he and team-mate Leclerc.

Speaking after finishing P5 at the Red Bull Ring, the seven-time champion admitted he got off to a poor start from the second row, before going on to thank the Scuderia for their strategy work.

"The cars didn't agree with any of the tyres today. It was a very, very hard race, a really tough race. Being extremely hot," said Hamilton.

"My start wasn't very good, a poor getaway. I was on the attack and it wasn't looking too bad the first few laps, then my rear just dropped off.

"Grip-wise, we just couldn't keep up with everyone. But I am grateful for the points. The team did a great job with strategy and pitstops.

"Not the result we wanted but points at least."

READ MORE: Red Bull issue Verstappen apology after Austrian Grand Prix crash

Related