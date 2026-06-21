close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Williams, China, 2026

Williams F1 boss claims Albon and Sainz would tell him if they were going to leave

Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Williams, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Williams F1 boss claims Albon and Sainz would tell him if they were going to leave

The future of Albon and Sainz at Williams is a hot topic

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has made the rather strange admission that Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz would both tell him if they wanted to leave before doing so.

A disastrous start to the 2026 season from Williams has flung the futures of Sainz and Albon into the spotlight.

The duo are one of the strongest on the grid, so naturally questions are raised when they are failing to score points.

Williams are sat down in eighth in the constructors' standings on just 11 points, six of those going to Sainz and five to Albon.

It is so far away from their 2025 season that saw them pick up two podiums and amass 137 points to see them finish fifth in the constructors' - only behind the powerhouses of McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari told to pick No.1 driver as threat of Lewis Hamilton ‘embarrassment’ looms

Williams expect honesty from Sainz and Albon

That year the pair finished eighth and ninth in the drivers' standings and talks swirled over a potential rebirth at Williams.

The team however have failed to so far produce a car capable of maintaining the fight towards the front of the grid as rumours of Albon and Sainz's discontent continue to swirl.

There aren't many jobs in the world where you would actively tell your boss you wanted to leave before doing so, but this seems to be the case at Williams.

Williams F1 team boss, James Vowles
Williams F1 team boss, James Vowles

"The great thing with both is they have the same values I do, which is honesty, transparency," Vowles said. "So we have honest conversations, all the way from October last year when I started to see problems, to January till March - and then here's what we're doing to fix this in this year.

"What it's meant for Carlos and Alex is that they can see that what you see with me is what you get. I will tell you the bad bits, but I'll tell you the good bits as well. And there's some good bits that are still there. The development rates we're hitting now and what we're bringing to the track, the rate we can bring it to the track.

"Because we have the same values in that honesty and transparency, it means that if they are considering anything else, they come to me and talk to me about it. 

"At the moment, Carlos and Alex want their future to be here. They've said that to me, but they've said that to you publicly as well at the same time."

READ MORE: F1 teams 'could push' to have Monaco Grand Prix results cancelled

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce Lance Stroll replacement at Austrian Grand Prix

Related

F1 Carlos Sainz Williams Alex Albon James Vowles

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 star tells struggling team to 'do more' as exit rumours swirl

F1 star tells struggling team to 'do more' as exit rumours swirl

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's title chances take hit as Mercedes find fix to stop the pain

Lewis Hamilton's title chances take hit as Mercedes find fix to stop the pain

  • 3 hours ago
How George Russell injured himself during Mercedes F1 celebration

How George Russell injured himself during Mercedes F1 celebration

  • 3 hours ago
'Emotionless' Lewis Hamilton can dominate Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

'Emotionless' Lewis Hamilton can dominate Charles Leclerc at Ferrari

  • Today 18:58
Mercedes find answers to 'painful' F1 failures

Mercedes find answers to 'painful' F1 failures

  • Today 17:54
F1 News Today: Ferrari told to pick No.1 driver as threat of Lewis Hamilton ‘embarrassment’ looms

F1 News Today: Ferrari told to pick No.1 driver as threat of Lewis Hamilton ‘embarrassment’ looms

  • Today 17:14

Just in

21:50
F1 star tells struggling team to 'do more' as exit rumours swirl
20:42
Lewis Hamilton's title chances take hit as Mercedes find fix to stop the pain
19:57
How George Russell injured himself during Mercedes F1 celebration
18:58
'Emotionless' Lewis Hamilton can dominate Charles Leclerc at Ferrari
17:54
Mercedes find answers to 'painful' F1 failures
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Williams F1 boss claims Albon and Sainz would tell him if they were going to leave Williams

Williams F1 boss claims Albon and Sainz would tell him if they were going to leave

59 minutes ago
How George Russell injured himself during Mercedes F1 celebration George Russell

How George Russell injured himself during Mercedes F1 celebration

3 hours ago
8 ways the FIA might have decided their F1 ADUO rankings for 2026 ADUO

8 ways the FIA might have decided their F1 ADUO rankings for 2026

Today 13:55
Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race F1 News & Gossip

Fernando Alonso announces plans to become Max Verstappen's team-mate for iconic race

Today 09:58
Ontdek het op Google Play
x