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Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP

Enzo Ferrari's son hails the Lewis Hamilton F1 'renaissance'

Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Enzo Ferrari's son hails the Lewis Hamilton F1 'renaissance'

Lewis Hamilton won the Barcelona-Catalunya GP, his first as a Ferrari driver

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The son of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari has praised seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's F1 'renaissance.'

Hamilton claimed victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix last weekend, his first grand prix win as a Ferrari driver.

It was his 106th career race victory, and the Brit is the all-time leader in that category, as well as having the most podiums and pole positions in history, and the joint-most world championships.

Hamilton has seven of those, and is now just 41 points from an unprecedented eighth, after his Barcelona win and Kimi Antonelli's retirement.

Now, despite team principal Fred Vasseur calling for calm heads as the team try not to get carried away, Piero Ferrari has issued his congratulations to 41-year-old Hamilton.

READ MORE: New F1 track is still a building site just three months before first race'

Piero Ferrari on Hamilton's first win for two years

Ferrari is the son of the late, great Enzo Ferrari, and is now the vice chairman of the Ferrari brand. He has described Hamilton's latest resurgence as a 'renaissance'.

"I'm not surprised by Hamilton's renaissance," Ferrari told Quotidiano Sportivo. "It's obvious that Lewis didn't like the ground effect cars, and even more so, we didn't give him or Leclerc a competitive car."

Hamilton had already claimed three grand prix podiums before his victory in Barcelona, and he and his fans might just be starting to get excited about the fact that he could challenge for an eighth title.

It is the first time since the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he has been in second in the drivers' championship, and the first time since that season that he seems to have a half decent chance at claiming that illusive eighth title.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton won thanks to 'groundbreaking' new Ferrari innovation

READ MORE: Toto Wolff makes cheeky Kim Kardashian joke

READ MORE: Christian Horner and wife Geri target iconic £45m mansion

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Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix Enzo Ferrari

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