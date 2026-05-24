F1 legend Alain Prost (71) injured in armed robbery at his Swiss home
F1 legend Alain Prost (71) injured in armed robbery at his Swiss home
Prost has since left the country
F1 legend Alain Prost and his family were robbed at their home earlier this week.
According to a report from Swiss newspaper Blick, armed robbers entered the Prost family's villa in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday morning.
'Several' masked intruders reportedly forced their way into the house at around 8:30am, immediately attacking the 71-year-old ex-racer, leaving him with a head wound.
It's not clear what was stolen in the attack, but the perpetrators – who are still at large – threatened the family and forced Prost's son to open the house safe.
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Prosecutor's Office gives statement on Prost robbery
The Public Prosecutor’s Office has commented on the incident, saying: “The Vaud Cantonal Police immediately deployed a major search operation and notified the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which opened a criminal investigation. Investigations are continuing to identify and arrest the perpetrators.
“This event required the involvement of several patrols from the Vaud gendarmerie, the canine brigade, the Nyon-Region Police, inspectors from the security police and the forensic police brigade, an ESU psychological support team for the family, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security and the French Gendarmerie.”
Prost has since left the country for Dubai, where he also has a residence.
Gangs target luxury watch collections in Switzerland
According to local media, the Prost robbery is not an isolated incident with properties in French-speaking Switzerland regularly targeted by criminals.
According to several experts in the luxury goods sector, the so-called "homejackings" have been increasing sharply in the Lake Geneva region for some time. In 2025 alone some 18 such cases were recorded, often perpetrated by gangs targeting prestigious watch collections.
Alain Prost: A true F1 legend
Prost is one of the most decorated drivers in F1 history, and held the all-time record for race victories for 14 years until Michael Schumacher finally broke it in 2001.
The four-time world champion was nicknamed The Professor for his cerebral, calculated approach behind the wheel, although his dealings with his racing teams were notably less smooth – leaving more than one team on less than cordial terms.
The Frenchman is possibly best known for his fierce rivalry with one-time McLaren team-mate Ayrton Senna, the pair infamously deciding two championships in a row by crashing into each other – Prost winning the first, in 1989, and Senna winning the second the following year.
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