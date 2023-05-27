Dan Ripley

Max Verstappen took a stunning pole position after narrowly pipping Fernando Alonso on the front row for the Monaco Grand Prix by less than a tenth of a second.

In a session that went back and forth as the track conditions improved the Dutchman left it until the final moments to pip the Aston Martin star to what would have been an incredible pole position.

However his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez had a contrasting afternoon, not being able to threaten after crashing out of Q1.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounded up the the top three but is under investigation for holding up Lando Norris in the tunnel during the shootout.

F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2023

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:11.365

2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.084

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.106

4. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.188

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.265

6. Lewis Hamilton (McLaren): +0.360

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.0568

8. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.599

9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.717

10. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.889

Eliminated from Q2:

11. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

12. Nyck De Vries (AlphaTauri)

13. Alex Albon (Williams)

14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

Eliminated from Q1:

16. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

20. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

