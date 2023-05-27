Verstappen and Hamilton run each other OFF as Red Bull star left MOANING and Vettel returns to Aston Martin - GPFans F1 Recap

Dan Ripley

Saturday 27 May 2023 00:12

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton gave fans a brief glimpse of what they could expect this weekend from the Monaco Grand Prix after almost going wheel to wheel in free practice one.

Albon sits out FP2 after HUGE crash in first Monaco practice

Alex Albon's big accident on the exit of Sainte Devote during FP1 has forced the Williams star to sit out of FP2 due to the damage sustained to his car.

Leclerc drops BOMBSHELL over Ferrari contract talks

Charles Leclerc says talks over a new Ferrari contract have not yet commenced amid speculation over his and the Scuderia's future.

Brundle causes 'ANXIETY' for F1 fans during FP2 at Monaco GP

Formula 1 fans could not hide their disbelief after Martin Brundle was pictured standing metres away from the cars as they raced around the track during FP2.

Max MOANS as Horner admits Red Bull experiment left Verstappen unhappy

Max Verstappen struggled with his car in FP1 as Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner admitted they experimented with the Dutchman’s setup.

Vettel makes SHOCK return to F1 paddock in Monaco

Sebastian Vettel has returned to the Formula One paddock following a seven-month hiatus from the sport.

