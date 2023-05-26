Leclerc drops BOMBSHELL over Ferrari contract talks

Dan McCarthy

Friday 26 May 2023 11:49 - Updated: 11:49

Charles Leclerc says talks over a new Ferrari contract have not yet commenced amid speculation over his and the Scuderia's future.

The 25-year-old has just over a year left on his current deal with the team he has been at since 2019 after being signed from Alfa Romeo.

He has won five races in the red of Scuderia and taken 19 pole positions but has recently been criticised for mistakes made this season, including in qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix.

Rumours have emerged this week saying Lewis Hamilton could be offered a bumper contract to sign for Ferrari, meaning Leclerc's future may be in doubt.

Hamilton could split up the current Ferrari partnership

He has told told La Gazzette de Monaco that he is relaxed over talks of a new deal, saying: "I haven't set myself a deadline to deal with this. We will see when the time comes, the discussions have not yet started and I think it is Fred (Vasseur, team principal) who will have to be asked the question.

A year and a half left on the contract is still a long time and it is normal that there are no talks in progress.

Leclerc "loves" Ferrari despite rumours

Leclerc has until the end of the 2024 season on his existing deal with Ferrari as the Italian giants hope to become a title-winning team once again.

Not since 2007 under Kimi Raikkonen have they tasted victory at the end of the season and they have not managed to bridge the gap to Red Bull this time around.

The Monegasque driver showed potential title-winning promise at the start of last season but a spate of mechanical, strategic, and driver issues led to Red Bull running away with the title.

Leclerc's win in Bahrain last year proved to be a false dawn

Although they are not currently in a position to challenge for titles or even race wins, Leclerc maintains he has a deep affection for Ferrari and says rumours surrounding his future do not bother him.

"I love Ferrari," he said adamantly. "I always dreamed of driving for this team. These rumours don't really affect me and I'm mostly trying to focus on what there is to do on the track because we are not yet at the level where we would like to be."

