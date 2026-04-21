The 'aggressive' F1 rule changes abandoned at FIA meeting

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F1 2026's regulations have been a topic of conversation this year

More radical changes to the 2026 F1 regulations were parked at the recent FIA meeting, according to reports.

F1's governing body has held three meetings during this unscheduled spring break following the cancellations of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix, with it being revealed in early April that it had been 'generally accepted' that changes to the regulations needed to be made before the Miami GP.

Earlier this week, the third meeting took place in which proposed options for energy management rule tweaks were discussed, with a consensus agreed upon for the way in which the season should progress.

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It was revealed that changes had been made, with qualifying, race starts and wet conditions being the main subjects of the changes.

The maximum permitted recharge of the battery has been reduced from 8MJ to 7MJ to hopefully encourage less management and more flat-out driving, while the impact of 'boost mode' has also been reduced.

On top of this, a new 'low power start detection' system has been developed, capable of identifying cars with abnormally low acceleration shortly after clutch release in order to improve the safety of race starts, while tyre blanket temperatures have been increased for intermediate tyres after feedback from a recent wet-tyre test.

However, The Race are now reporting that more 'aggressive' regulation tweaks were parked at the meeting for the time being, with them being potentially too complicated to initiate mid-season.

While the above publication have not revealed exactly what those changes might have looked like, they have reported that it would have been an attempt at bolder adjustments of the battery charge, as well as more radical ways of limiting boost mode and active aerodynamic regulations.

The FIA's full statement on the new rule changes

Following the April 20 meeting, the FIA released a rather lengthy statement on the tweaks that will be made to the technical regulations from the Miami GP onwards in 2026.

"A number of refinements to the 2026 FIA F1 world championship regulations were agreed today during an online meeting between the FIA, team principals, CEOs of power unit manufacturers and FOM," the statement began.

"The final proposals presented during today’s meeting were the result of a series of consultations over the past few weeks between the FIA, technical representatives and extensive input from F1 drivers.

"Discussions around potential adjustments were based on data gathered from the first three events of the 2026 season.

"The 2026 regulations were developed and agreed in close partnership with the FIA, teams, OEMs, Power Unit Manufacturers, and FOM. Changes to the regulations were discussed against the backdrop of this collaboration.

"The proposals agreed today were as follows and will be implemented from Miami apart from the race start changes that will be tested in Miami and adopted following feedback and analysis."

Qualifying

"Adjustments to energy management parameters, including a reduction in maximum permitted recharge from 8MJ to 7MJ, aimed at reducing excessive harvesting and encouraging more consistent flat-out driving. This change targets a maximum superclip duration reduced to approximately 2-4 seconds per lap.

"Peak superclip power increased to 350 kW, previously being 250kW, further reducing the time spent recharging, and reducing driver workload on energy management. This will also be applied in Race conditions.

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"The number of events where alternative lower energy limits may apply has been increased from 8 to 12 races, allowing greater adaptation to circuit characteristics."

Race

"The maximum power available through the Boost in race conditions is now capped at +150 kW (or the car’s current power level at activation if higher) limiting sudden performance differentials.

"MGU-K deployment is maintained at 350 kW in key acceleration zones (from corner exit to braking point, including overtaking zones) but will be limited to 250 kW in other parts of the lap.

"These measures are designed to reduce excessive closing speeds while maintaining overtaking opportunities and overall performance characteristics."

Race starts

"A new 'low power start detection' system has been developed, capable of identifying cars with abnormally low acceleration shortly after clutch release.

"In such cases, an automatic MGU-K deployment will be triggered to ensure a minimum level of acceleration and mitigate start-related risks without introducing any sporting advantage."

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"An associated visual warning system is being introduced, activating flashing lights (rear and lateral) on affected cars to alert following drivers.

"A reset of the energy counter at the start of the formation lap has also been implemented to correct a previously identified system inconsistency."

Wet conditions

"Tyre blanket temperatures for intermediate tyres have been increased following driver feedback in order to improve initial grip and tyre performance in wet conditions.

"Maximum ERS deployment will be reduced, limiting torque and improving car control in low-grip conditions.

"The rear light systems have been simplified, with clearer and more consistent visual cues to improve visibility and reaction time for following drivers in poor conditions."

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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