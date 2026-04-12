F1 pundit claims fans have 'backbone of a dead salmon'

A popular F1 pundit has called out fans of the sport whose allegiance appears to be wavering after a rocky start to the 2026 campaign.

After just three races of the 2026 championship and therefore, of the sport's new regulations cycle, there are plenty in the F1 community who have voiced their concerns over the overhauled power unit regulations.

No one has been more vocal about their dislike of the fact that the focus on electrical energy has almost tripled in 2026 than Max Verstappen, no one except F1's fanbase perhaps.

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Before the first race of the season had even taken place last month, F1 was faced with serious backlash from fans across social media who had decided, perhaps prematurely, that they didn't like what they had seen during practice and qualifying at Albert Park Circuit.

These complaints have failed to subside as the season has progressed, with Dutch F1 pundit Olav Mol lashing out at the sport's followers who have given up on the 2026 season already.

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F1 criticism not new, the sport will find an answer

Whilst UK viewers of Sky Sports F1 have David Croft to rely on for left field commentary on the pinnacle of motorsport, Dutch viewers have Olav Mol.

Mol is one of the most recognisable figures and popular voices in Dutch motorsport and has been active in F1 as a commentator since 1991.

For many years, he was considered the fixed voice of F1 on Dutch television and can currently be heard on Ziggo Sport and Grand Prix Radio.

In a recent interview with Motorsport.com, the Dutch commentator claimed that whilst he feels there's nothing wrong with critiquing the modern iteration of F1, he simply cannot stand fans who are turning their backs on the sport now.

After the opening weekend in Australia, criticism began pouring in. Many fans were upset with the new approach to racing, noting that by 2026 the focus had shifted towards electric components that require charging.

This evolution has led to a version of the sport that differs greatly from what longtime enthusiasts are used to, sparking plenty of chatter on social media as Dutch media have reported that even Verstappen himself is 'seriously considering' retirement over the matter.

Mol believes that change has always been part of F1 and that fears of the sport losing its soul are exaggerated, explaining: "We heard the same concerns when the engines’ roar changed. Formula 1 is, and always will be, a technological battle.

However, he still criticised some fans for abandoning the sport as it struggles, adding: "I hear people say they’ve followed this sport for decades, but now they’re quitting because they no longer enjoy it.

"That kind of mindset is as rigid as the backbone of a dead salmon."

After a crucial meeting on April 9, the FIA have scheduled several more meetings to discuss possible tweaks to the current regulations, with the date of April 20 given as a deadline to settle on what these adjustments could look like in time for the next race in Miami on May 3.

But Mol is confident the sport will eventually find a solution, concluding: "There’s immense brain power behind this sport, and it will naturally come up with answers."

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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