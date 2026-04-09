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Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Japan, 2026

F1 champion Fernando Alonso to drive the Popemobile? The plan, and the 'outrage', as Leo XIV heads for Spain

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 champion Fernando Alonso to drive the Popemobile? The plan, and the 'outrage', as Leo XIV heads for Spain

The Spanish superstar has never had a driving role quite like this

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

F1 champion Fernando Alonso has driven many great cars down the years, but nothing quite like this. How about the Popemobile?

The 44-year-old Aston Martin superstar is once again being linked to driving for the Holy Father this year when Leo XIV makes his eagerly-awaited visit to Fernando’s homeland of Spain.

The Pope is set to arrive in Spain on June 6 and will be in the country until June 12. The week between the Monaco Grand Prix and the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. So ideal timing for the two-time world champion to hop into the hallowed driving seat?

Co-ordinator Yago de la Cierva says Alonso potentially getting behind the wheel is again a possibility, and he also revealed that he tried this once before.

The last time Alonso was mooted as a Popemobile driver was back in 2011 when then Pope Benedict XVI visited Spain. He says the request was met with a frosty response from Vatican officials.

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Vatican 'outrage' at Alonso Popemobile plan

Per Marca, he told Radio La Canaria: "At that meeting in 2011, we specifically asked if Fernando Alonso could drive the Popemobile. They were outraged. They told us, 'Absolutely not!'"

De la Cierva added: "I defended that idea, I said: 'I think he knows how to drive, I think the Pope is not in danger'."

Despite the protestations, the Alonso plan was not given the green light with Vatican officials insisting that a national police officer should be the driver.

Fernando at the wheel in 2026 for the Holy Father?

Fast forward 15 years though and there is another Papal visit to Spain incoming, and Alonso at the wheel is again a possibility.

De la Cierva admitted: "We are going to try many things because... it adds flavour to the visit and makes a lot of sense. The Pope's visit has large sections, which the Holy Father has to decide, but within those sections there will be surprises."

READ MORE: F1 champion’s Lewis Hamilton admission has Martin Brundle worried

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