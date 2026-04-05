Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap
Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap
Rounding up all the big F1 news on Sunday April 5
A double FIA ruling could prevent Mercedes' dominance over the rest of the F1 field from lasting too much longer.
The Brackley-based outfit have started off the 2026 season in fine form, claiming all three grand prix victories so far and getting themselves into a commanding position in the constructors' championship.
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Project Newey is a bust and Aston Martin rivals are stunned
Adrian Newey's Aston Martin F1 project has got off to a disastrous start, and even his rivals are shocked.
Newey-designed cars have won 26 championships across his illustrious career, and the British legend joined the Silverstone outfit last March, hoping to try and turn them into a championship-contending team.
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Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has reportedly assembled his own team of private investigators to help solve a key issue.
While Ferrari's pace is much improved compared to last year, earning a podium in every single race thus far, there are still significant shortcomings with Ferrari’s new SF-26 power unit.
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George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been warned about his title fight with team-mate Kimi Antonelli amid the 'facade' that everything is fine.
Russell has been left frustrated the past two rounds, where it was his young team-mate Antonelli stealing all the headlines with race winning performances in China and Japan.
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Lewis Hamilton missed Ferrari meetings, why things are better now
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed why he was absent from some key Ferrari meetings last year.
Hamilton joined Ferrari at the beginning of 2025 in the hope of being able to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship title, but a mixture of poor driver form and lacklustre car performance meant that he was only able to finish sixth in the drivers' championship.
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Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline
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Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap
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