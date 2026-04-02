The F1 track that hosts VIP fans for less than £12

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Want to go to a tyre test?

A VIP F1 ticket for just £12?! That's what one F1 track is offering to fans for an opportunity to check out the cars the greatest drivers in the world pilot.

F1 has just visited Suzuka for the third round of the 2026 F1 season, with Kimi Antonelli taking the victory to further underline his championship credentials.

The 2026 regulations are causing quite a stir, but are also providing lots more overtaking opportunities for the drivers, to a mixed response from fans.

Article continues under video

Now, the home of the Japanese Grand Prix are offering a chance to see the 2026 cars in action for just £12, in a VIP suite.

That's because of the Pirelli tyre test that has happened this week at the circuit, following the race weekend, which is seeing a number of teams and drivers race around the track to test out the F1 tyre supplier's dry tyres.

Although Max Verstappen is absent, his Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar is there, while British rookie Arvid Lindblad has been seen at the track, crashing out of the test at turn nine.

Fans are being allowed in to watch the action for just 2500 yen, which is the equivalent of just under £12, a huge decrease on that very VIP suite for last weekend's race.

For the Japanese GP, the suite cost 700,000 yen - or just over £3300.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton to get power unit upgrade as software issue discovered

What happened at the Japanese GP?

While Antonelli claimed his second grand prix victory in a row, the young Italian's championship hopes were boosted even further by team-mate George Russell's inability to finish on the podium, marking a 13-point swing in his favour.

Antonelli leads the early drivers' championship standings by nine points, while Mercedes are already 45 points clear at the top of the constructors' championship.

Elsewhere, the Japanese GP also saw the revival of McLaren, whose driver Oscar Piastri could have even won the race if it weren't for an unfortunately timed safety car.

Still, he picked up his first points of the season with a second-place finish, and both he and Lando Norris managed to finish ahead of one of the Ferraris, showing that McLaren are back in the fight for podiums.

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 suspect Mercedes skullduggery with new engine trick

Related