F1 host country issues fuel crisis statement as governing body addresses racing viability

The motorsport governing body of a host country of the F1 2026 championship has issued a statement sharing concerns over the viability of racing, as fuel prices continue to soar due to conflict in the Middle East.

In February, the US and Israel began a bombing campaign in Iran, with Iran retaliating by launching strikes to target a number of US bases in nearby countries.

As a result, Formula 1 cancelled both of April's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix, with no replacement events planned, meaning the 2026 campaign that kicked off in Melbourne last month is now set to see 22 races instead of 24.

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As the conflict has continued to escalate, countries around the world have began discussing plans to tackle a potential fuel shortage, with the price of petrol and diesel rocketing.

On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a national fuel security plan, telling citizens: "While Australia's fuel supply outlook remains secure in the near term, we need to be very clear that the longer this war goes on, the worse the impacts will be."

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Motorsport governing body in talks over fuel shortage

A day after the Prime Minister's announcement, a letter was issued to Motorsport Australia (MA) members on March 31, with CEO Josh Blanksby reassuring that the governing body is keeping on top of developments as the Iran war rages on.

“Motorsport Australia is mindful of the implications of the global fuel supply which we know is top of mind for many Australians, with many individuals and businesses already being impacted," he wrote.

"We are in discussions with relevant industry bodies and government stakeholders to stay on top of ongoing developments.

"With the Commonwealth Government’s National Cabinet agreeing to a National Fuel Security Plan across all States and Territories, Motorsport Australia’s role is to advocate for our members, and to ensure our sport acts responsibly in its fuel usage."

"Currently, there are no government restrictions on fuel use in Australia," Blanksby continued, going on to note that an increase in costs for competitors had become one of the biggest challenges.

"The main challenges tend to be around cost and availability – especially in regional areas, where many motorsport events take place.

"Other flow-on effects include rising transport costs – especially for diesel trucks traveling nationwide – along with higher airfares, travel disruptions, and supply chain pressures increasing the cost of motorsport-related goods."

Though the fuel used across different factions of motorsport often varies greatly from the fuel on sale to the general public, the MA governing body CEO also made a plea to those in Australian motorsport to adhere to local fuel recommendations regards to 'business, sporting environment and everyday travel'.

As the conflict in the Middle East continues, there remains a level of uncertainty around the ongoing viability of motorsport events across the globe, especially if fuel restrictions are tightened again in the future.

Blanksby addressed this in his statement, saying: "Transport and logistics are essential to motorsport in Australia, and the ongoing fuel supply crisis is expected to keep putting pressure on the sport – especially as supply and economic challenges persist or worsen amid continued conflict in the Middle East.

"Given the current pressures on the sport as well as broader social implications, Motorsport Australia strongly encourages all members to follow the recommendations of their respective State or Territories in how they use their fuel, whether it be in relation to a business, sporting environment or everyday travel.

"Motorsport Australia will continue to keep the community informed as things evolve, while advocating for the responsible use of fuel so the sport can continue to deliver positive social and economic benefits to the communities and towns where motorsport takes place."

The statement from the motorsport governing body comes ahead of this weekend’s 2026 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour at Mount Panorama and a month-long enforced break away from the F1 calendar, with the next event not taking place until the Miami Grand Prix weekend from May 1 until May 3.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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