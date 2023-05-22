Sainz reveals Ferrari F1 PAIN that 'hurts' the most

Dan McCarthy

Carlos Sainz admits it "hurts" to see how far adrift the Ferrari is from Red Bull in terms of raw pace as he lamented his team's dismal opening in 2023.

It has been another dominant season for Red Bull so far, with Max Verstappen winning three and Sergio Perez two of the five races contested to this point.

Unless a major change occurs in the near future, Red Bull are set to take their third straight title and it would take a brave individual to look beyond Verstappen for the drivers' crown, after his peerless drive in Miami earlier this month.

Verstappen carved through the field to win in Miami ahead of his team-mate Perez

Ferrari have severely struggled and find themselves fourth in the constructors' championship behind Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Sainz says the worst thing about this season is the near insurmountable gap to Red Bull, telling the-race.com: “It doesn’t hurt me so much being fourth in constructors’ or fifth or sixth in drivers’. It hurts me more the gap to Red Bull."

Sainz admits Red Bull pace is a surprise

Last season saw Red Bull dominate in a revolutionary year for F1 in terms of brand-new regulations.

It was thought that this season would tighten the field up a bit, with all teams having had a year to adapt to the changes.

That has not proven to be the case as Christian Horner's team sit 102 points above Aston Martin, their main rivals.

Spaniard Sainz, whose only victory in F1 came in last year's British Grand Prix, admits it is hard to swallow just how far ahead of everyone else Red Bull are.

Sainz's win at Silverstone will feel like a long time ago

“If now we would be sitting fourth in the constructors’, but we know that every weekend we have a chance to make a pole and win a race, it would be easier to accept," he added.

“It’s just how fast the Red Bull has turned out to be this year. And how it has struck us by surprise. Not only us, I think Mercedes and Aston Martin would never expect to have the gap they do.”

