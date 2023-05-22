Verstappen labelled 'SELFISH' as F1 chief hits out at drivers

Dan McCarthy

Monday 22 May 2023 06:57

Stefano Domenicali has hit out at "selfish" Formula 1 drivers, including Max Verstappen, for comments made on the current state of the sport.

Sweeping changes have been made in recent years in order to try and grow the fanbase – particularly in the USA, with current F1 owners Liberty Media hailing from the States.

Sprint races have been introduced to selected Grand Prix weekends and with the shorter races taking place on Saturdays.

Defending champion Verstappen does not like the changes made and has even threatened to quit if race weekends continued to alter.

Domenicali, speaking to the Mail on Sunday, has hit back at drivers who do not embrace change and says they have to consider things from a more holistic perspective.

"I don’t want a society in which people cannot say what they want," he said. "But drivers sometimes need to remember that they are part of a broader picture. We don’t need to be selfish."

READ MORE: Verstappen warns he might QUIT Formula 1 due to proposed race changes

Domenicali: Drivers must adapt to being out of their 'comfort zone'

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali

In order to boost the profile of the sport, F1 has undergone some big changes in recent years, particularly with a view to establishing more fans in the USA.

The "Drive To Survive" Netflix docuseries has been revolutionary in opening up the sport to more people and, as a result, viewing figures have climbed.

Sprint races have also been designed to appeal to a broader suadience with fans able to enjoy a more bitesized version of a grand prix on a Saturday.

Other changes have been criticised though with an over-reliance on new street circuits and overblown driver introductions among the chief targets.

READ MORE: Russell begs F1 NOT to introduce controversial Miami GP feature

The Miami Grand Prix has taken some stick from drivers and fans

Domenicali is adamant the changes will pay off in the long term and they decided with fans in mind.

"They are part of this sport and this business, and it grows because we are thinking bigger," he added.

"Sometimes being out of our comfort zone is not easy, but we cannot be lazy or complacent – just as we can review some of the specifics of the sprint weekend format at the end of the season once we have tried it out on the intended six occasions. We won’t have sprints every weekend, either."

"But we have a new audience and need to provide value for money every session, not let everyone drive around in circles for the sole benefit of engineers and drivers."

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?