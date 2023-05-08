Russell begs F1 NOT to introduce controversial Miami GP feature

Harry Smith

Monday 8 May 2023 17:27

George Russell has explained his frustrations with the Miami Grand Prix opening ceremony, clearly stating his opposition to the driver parades and future theatrics in F1.

These comments came after the drivers were made to take part in a pre-race ceremony ahead of Sunday's Miami Grand Prix.

Many drivers were reportedly against the concept, as were many of the fans as the theatrics of the event sparked controversy amongst the F1 community.

Russell has now spoken out directly against the idea of similar opening ceremonies in future.

Racing comes first

"I guess it's the American way of doing things, doing sport," Russell said to the media after the Miami Grand Prix. "Personally, [it's] probably not for me. But you know, that's just my personal opinion.

"We were on the grid for half an hour in all of our overalls in the sun.

"I don't think there's any other sport in the world that, 30 minutes before you go out to do your business, that you're out there in the sun, all the cameras on you, and making a bit of a show of it. "

The Miami Grand Prix was full of talking points, few of which were positive

Russell then called for greater separation between the show and the driving.

"Can appreciate that in the entertainment world, but as I said, we only want the best for the sport.

"We’re open to changes, but I guess we wouldn’t want to see it every weekend."

READ MORE: Verstappen powers to victory in Miami after battling past Perez