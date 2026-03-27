Adrian Newey defence of Max Verstappen surfaces after media explosion: 'He's misunderstood'
Adrian Newey defence of Max Verstappen surfaces after media explosion: 'He's misunderstood'
Let's step into the time machine...
Max Verstappen has given F1 media something to talk about through the unexpected spring break, which starts on Monday after the Japanese Grand Prix.
As you've probably read by this point, the Dutchman told Guardian journalist Giles Richards to leave a media briefing at Suzuka on Thursday before he would answer any questions.
Verstappen's animus stemmed from a question asked by Richards at the end of last season, in which he had pointed out that the points lost because of the Red Bull driver's decision to drive into George Russell in Barcelona could have been the difference between winning a fifth title and finishing – as was actually the case – two points back from Lando Norris.
In response to the controversial moment, some fans have resurfaced the words of his former Red Bull ally Adrian Newey about the 'British media funnel', which the designer previously hinted may have an impact on how the four-time champion is covered.
READ MORE: F1 journalist kicked out by Verstappen breaks silence over Japanese GP storm
Newey: British F1 coverage is quite nationalistic
Speaking on Jake Humphrey's High Performance Podcast in 2024, Newey said: “I think Max is his own man. He's incredibly mature and rounded and philosophical. I think, from the outside, I'm not sure people fully appreciate and understand Max, just like they didn't with Sebastian [Vettel].
“First of all, there's this sort of demonisation both of them suffered at times, which is very unfair, and maybe that's also a little bit of the British media funnel. This guy has a huge influence around the world.
“Their viewing figures, or their viewing isn't truly international, but their coverage is quite nationalistic, and that can have an influence. It's this thing that now with the journalism, typically but there is that trend to sort of either put people on a pedestal or knock them down.”
For his own part, Newey has faced the media more than expected to start the 2026 season – giving some extraordinary briefings at the first race of the year when it became clear that his Aston Martin team were a long way from achieving, ahem, High Performance.
READ MORE: Verstappen reacts after disqualification heartbreak'
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