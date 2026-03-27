Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix FREE

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The Suzuka International Circuit sees round three of the 2026 season

F1 heads to the Suzuka International Circuit for the third round of the 2026 season this weekend, with the Japanese Grand Prix taking centre stage.

Mercedes have been the dominant team in F1 up to this point, with the Brackley-based outfit having claimed one-twos in both grands prix so far.

George Russell won the Australian GP, while 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli claimed his maiden race victory in China, with it looking likely that we will have a championship battle between the pair this season.

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But as F1 heads to Japan, Ferrari and reigning world champions McLaren are desperate to start closing the gap to Mercedes, and will be looking for their first victory of the season.

And you can catch highlights of all the competitive action in Suzuka for free on Channel 4 throughout the weekend.

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What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Japanese Grand Prix?

Channel 4 is set to host a 90-minute highlights package of Japanese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, March 28, meaning you can watch the session at the more UK-friendly time of 11am GMT.

Steve Jones, Billy Monger and Lawrence Barretto bring the action from the Suzuka International Circuit.

Then, on Sunday, March 29, the UK broadcaster will show a two-and-a-half-hour highlights package of the Japanese GP at 1pm BST (yes, the clocks would have gone forward by then).

Once again it'll be Jones, Barretto and Monger who will bring the highlights of the action.

If you miss any of the running from the race weekend in China, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

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