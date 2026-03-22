Mercedes release official statement after disqualification heartbreak

Mercedes have released a statement after being handed a devastating disqualification verdict following a recent victory.

The German motorsport giants have gotten their F1 2026 championship campaign off to a flying start, taking an early lead in both the drivers' standings and the constructors' championship thanks to their driver duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

The Silver Arrows duo have managed to pick up a grand prix victory each in the opening two rounds of the series, enjoying the new machinery that Mercedes have provided them in the sport's new regulations era.

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However, the same cannot be said for four-time champion Max Verstappen, who has only managed to pick up eight points in 2026 at the wheel of his RB22 which he finds 'emotionally draining' to drive.

So when the Dutchman returned to the Nurburgring at the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG during a weekend away from F1, he was hoping to take his mind off his nightmare start to 2026.

And initially, the 28-year-old did just that by claiming pole position in Saturday's NLS2 qualifying, before going on to win the race in the Nurburgring Langstrecken Serie with his Winward Mercedes-AMG team-mates Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon.

But just hours after crossing the line, the trio representing Mercedes and Verstappen Racing were all disqualified.

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Why was Max Verstappen's Mercedes team disqualified from the Nurburgring race?

After Verstappen's second victory around the Green Hell, post-race inspections found the Winward Mercedes-AMG team had used seven sets of tyres instead of the maximum six.

As a result, the race stewards intervened and stripped Verstappen and the No.3 car of the race win due to the violation of the regulations.

Now, an official statement from Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, has detailed the 'disappointment' felt by all at the iconic motorsport brand.

In the statement following the disqualification, Wendl said: "The NLS weekend will remain in our memories for a long time: we saw pure racing on the track, experienced an extraordinary day in terms of atmosphere and were initially delighted with the supposed race victory.

"The disappointment was all the greater when we realised that we had made a mistake behind the scenes that morning and the race organisers were forced to disqualify the winning car. That hurts, and naturally everyone involved is very disappointed.

"It shows once again that you can only win on the Nordschleife if everything comes together. Winward Racing, who managed the deployment of the two Performance cars, were competing in this line-up for the first time in the NLS.

"Now we need to analyse the mistakes, whilst also taking the positive lessons from the weekend on board and focusing on the remaining preparatory races as well as the 24-hour race."

When is the next F1 race?

Both Verstappen and the Mercedes brand will get the chance to redeem themselves on the F1 calendar next time out.

After a fast turnaround between the 2026 season opener and the second round, fans and drivers can breathe easy for a moment given that there is now a week off until the third race weekend of the championship.

The next grand prix is not until Sunday, March 29 in Suzuka as the Japanese Grand Prix returns before a long break in April following confirmation from F1 that both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs have been cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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