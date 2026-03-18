Former Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner and his wife Geri Halliwell have been handed an official planning decision as a row with neighbours at their £9.2million Oxford mansion drags on.

The ex-team principal and former Spice Girl have been embroiled in a planning permission disagreement over the past couple of years, with their village neighbours in Marston Saint Lawrence in Northamptonshire growing increasingly frustrated.

The couple's £9.2million mansion sits near Banbury on the Oxfordshire border and has been the subject of frequent planning disagreements over the last few months.

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Their many disgruntled neighbours have publicly spoken out to state they were not in favour of the property's pizza oven, gazebo and oak-framed pergola, though that didn't stop the celebrity couple from submitting new planning applications.

They had previously lost a battle over the structures found in the garden of their countryside home, with the issue being that the pergola lies in direct sight of a Grade-I listed church, and therefore impacts a previously 'unspoilt view' of the historic building.

But after a review from the district council, Horner and Halliwell have received retrospective planning permission for the highly contested oak-framed pergola, though the jury is still out with regards to their pizza oven.

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In the recent report over the new planning submissions for the pergola, council case officer Forrest Childs concluded: "Due to its siting, scale and design it is considered that the proposed development would be sympathetic to the context of the dwelling and would be compatible with the appearance, character, layout, scale and design of existing dwellings in the area.

"It is also considered that the proposal would provide adequate standards of amenity and privacy for existing and/or proposed residents."

However, a decision over the couple's gazebo and a brick-built pizza oven is yet to be made, with the construction previously labelled 'illegal' following reports that it had been built without permission.

One neighbour even told media that they felt Horner and Halliwell were showing a 'complete disregard' for regulations and that the addition of fairy lights on the partially built structure was their way of 'rubbing our nose' in it.

What is Christian Horner doing now?

Horner is currently taking a break from the limelight he found himself under during his 20 years at the helm of Red Bull Racing.

Having been sacked from the F1 team principal role last July, he is understood to currently be serving gardening leave which prevents him from returning to the paddock with a rival team and sharing any of Red Bull's trade secrets.

But this hasn't stopped rumours rumbling on over a potential return to the sport, with the Englishman having shown interest in gathering a consortium to acquire Otro Capital's 24 per cent stake in Alpine.

This is something that the Enstone-based team's executive advisor Flavio Briatore confirmed earlier this year, saying that 'negotiations' were ongoing.

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